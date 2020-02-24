CMS, Wilson Sonsini-Led Companies Get SoftBank Backing

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 invested $100 million in CMS-steered data platform Behavox and participated in a $165 million funding round for Wilson Sonsini-guided life sciences company Karius, according to the startups’ Monday announcements. SoftBank Group Corp.’s second Vision Fund hasn’t yet closed, but the Japan-based fundraising giant has made capital contributions to the vehicle to allow select investments, the announcements said. SoftBank was the sole source of Behavox’s latest funding, according to the New York-headquartered technology company. Behavox markets software that aggregates and analyzes all of a company’s internal data. SoftBank Investment Advisers is an existing Behavox customer, as are financial institution...

