NJ Assembly OKs Ban On 'Stranger' Life Insurance Policies

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Assembly on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation to ban so-called stranger-originated life insurance policies, a measure that would enshrine in state law a ruling issued last year by the state Supreme Court in a dispute between Wells Fargo Bank NA and Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada. In a vote of 78-0 with one abstention and no discussion, the Assembly approved A.B. 1263 to prohibit stranger-originated life insurance, or STOLI, policies that benefit a third-party investor who does not have an "insurable interest" under state law in the life of the insured at the time the policy is issued....

