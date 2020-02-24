High Court Won't Wade Into Walgreens Religious Bias Case

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:30 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Seventh-day Adventist’s bid for review of an Eleventh Circuit ruling that it was OK for Walgreens to fire him for refusing to work on his Sabbath, but three conservative justices said they still want to review the legal test for denying workplace accommodations in a future case. A former Walgreens employee had accused the pharmacy of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it fired him for refusing to work on Saturdays. (AP) The justices rejected a certiorari petition by former Walgreens worker Darrell Patterson, a Seventh-day Adventist, who had...

