Justices Rebuff Fraud Conviction, ADA Cases

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review the criminal convictions of two scientists who fraudulently obtained $10.5 million in public grants, skipped an Americans with Disabilities Act case involving plasma donations and said it will meet again soon to discuss a legal challenge to the entire Affordable Care Act. Here, Law360 looks at a pair of cases the justices decided to skip and the latest on ACA discussions at the high court. Mahmoud Aldissi v. U.S. The justices denied a petition for certiorari from Mahmoud Aldissi, a polymer chemist, and his wife, Anastassia Bogomolova, a molecular biologist. Aldissi and...

