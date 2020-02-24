Justices Turn Down Forex Market Maker's Defamation Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't revive foreign exchange market maker Effex Capital LLC's defamation suit against the National Futures Association, leaving a Seventh Circuit ruling dismissing the case intact. The justices refused to take up the case without further comment in a list of orders published Monday. Effex Capital and its controlling stakeholder, John Dittami, had asked the court to review the Seventh Circuit's interpretation of when lawsuits can be brought against self-regulating organizations such as the NFA. The appeals court ruling set a new standard that was too broad, Effex and Dittami argued in a January petition...

