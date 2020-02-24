Slate Retail REIT Lands New $83M Mortgage

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- Slate Retail REIT has landed a new $83 million mortgage backed by more than half a dozen properties and has also refinanced other debt and credit facilities, according to an announcement from the real estate investment trust Monday. The company, which focuses on grocery-anchored retail properties in the U.S. and has offices in Toronto and Chicago, scored a new $83 million, 10-year loan and also refinanced a separate term loan and credit facility, the latter two of which are worth a combined $525 million. The $83 million loan is at an interest rate of 3.48% and is secured by a portfolio...

