UK Agency Won't Fight Ex-Freshfields' Atty Keeping License

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- The office that prosecutes misconduct cases against attorneys in the United Kingdom said Monday it would not fight a tribunal decision allowing a former Freshfields partner who engaged in a sexual tryst with a heavily intoxicated junior lawyer to keep practicing. A spokesperson for the Solicitors Regulation Authority, which serves as the prosecutorial branch of the U.K.’s oversight system, said it had reviewed the judgment for Ryan Beckwith and sought legal advice, and ultimately decided not to appeal the decision. “Solicitors hold positions of trust and must uphold the high professional standards we and the public expect,” SRA spokesperson Lee Shrimpton...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS