Ex-Youth Coach Hits Penguins With Sex Discrimination Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins were slapped with a federal lawsuit Friday alleging that the team fired the coordinator of its youth skating program in September after she complained that staff repeatedly refused to accommodate lactation breaks she needed when she returned to work from maternity leave. Angela Gubala says that she faced discriminatory treatment — including a human resources official asking her to choose between her job and her need to pump breast milk — and was fired after more than four years with the team following her request that she be allowed to take lactation breaks upon returning from maternity leave....

