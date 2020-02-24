Enviros Say Feds Have No Plan For Saving Endangered Toad

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- The first toad ever added to the endangered species list is sliding toward extinction and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has an inadequate and outdated recovery plan for the embattled Texas amphibian, environmentalists said in a lawsuit filed in D.C. federal court Monday. It's been 36 years since the FWS updated its so-called recovery plan for the Houston toad and nearly a decade since the agency acknowledged the plan was incomplete and lacked up-to-date science on the critter, whose numbers have dwindled to fewer than 1,000, according to the complaint by the Center for Biological Diversity. "Forty-nine years after the...

