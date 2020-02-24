Ex-Chainalysis Counsel To Oversee FinCEN Digital Innovation

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- A former Financial Crimes Enforcement Network executive is returning to oversee the agency's engagement with emerging technology and financial innovation as its deputy director and first digital innovation officer, the bureau said. Michael Mosier comes back to FinCEN, a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, from his position as chief technical counsel with the blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, FinCEN said Friday. He previously served as the agency's chief of strategic advancement. FinCEN Director Kenneth A. Blanco said Mosier is the right person at the right time to assume the new role. “I am thrilled to have Michael assume this central role...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS