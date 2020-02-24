Enviros Urge Ariz. Sen. To Join Bill To Ban Uranium Mining

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- Environmental groups joined Native Americans in pushing Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., on Monday to co-sponsor a bill with her Democratic counterpart that would ban any new uranium mining in 1 million acres of public land around Grand Canyon National Park. The National Congress of American Indians and conservation groups, including the Sierra Club and nonprofit environmental law organization Earthjustice, told McSally in a letter that mine contamination puts the Grand Canyon's tourism economy and thousands of jobs at risk. They urged her to support the bill introduced in December by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., saying that uranium mining threatens the park's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS