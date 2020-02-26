Insurers Fight MSC For Damage To Fresh Product Cargo

Law360, London (February 26, 2020, 5:41 PM GMT) -- French insurers AXA and Generali have joined forces to claim £50,000 ($64,000) from shipping giant MSC Mediterranean for damage to a 15,000-kilogram cargo of fresh products. AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance and Generali France SA filed a High Court claim against MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA for breaching its responsibilities to take care when handling and discharging a cargo of fresh products. The claimants — which also include STE Vindemia Logistique, an entity related to the French retail giant Casino Group — allege that MSC’s handling of the fresh products aboard container ships Mol Paramount and MSC Lana resulted in loss and...

