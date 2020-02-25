Deutsche Bank Hit With $21.8M Suit Over Metals Fraud

Law360, London (February 25, 2020, 6:07 PM GMT) -- Mercuria Energy Trading has sued Deutsche Bank for $21.8 million, claiming the bank acted as a middleman in a deal for 13,000 metric tons of aluminum that the the trader never received. In its High Court suit, Singapore-based Mercuria claims it became the victim of a “wide-ranging fraud” after agreeing to purchase the aluminum in February 2014 from a third party, Qingdao Decheng Resources Co. Ltd. At Qingdao Decheng’s request, Deutsche issued to Mercuria “release undertaking” documents stating that the aluminum, held at a warehouse located in the Chinese port city of Qingdao, would be released once the trader paid the...

