Oil Tank Owners Told To File Docs In $8.1 Loan Fight

Law360, London (February 25, 2020, 5:33 PM GMT) -- The owners of a damaged oil tanker will forfeit the right to have experts defend them in a $8.1 million High Court loan fight if they do not cough up undisclosed documents by March, a judge has said. Judge Christopher Butcher said Sunday that Renzlor Shipping Ltd. and Oceanwide Shipping Ltd — and a third defendant, the shipper's guarantor, Alexandros N. Tranos — have failed to comply with a number of court orders in a lawsuit brought by Greek lender Aegean Baltic Bank over defaulting on millions in loans, interest and emergency payments taken out against the vessel over a 10-year period....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS