Hogan Lovells Adds Finance Partner From Milbank In NYC

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 11:26 AM EST) -- Hogan Lovells added a finance attorney from Milbank LLP as a partner in its New York office as the firm looks to expand its practice group in the Big Apple. Ben Garcia joins the firm after nearly six years at Milbank, where he was special counsel. Garcia specializes in cross-border debt and equity securities, with a particular focus on financings for infrastructure projects in Latin America. “Hogan Lovells is expanding its capabilities here in New York and around the world, especially in the project bond and project finance sector, and that’s one of my specialties, so that was an opportunity too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS