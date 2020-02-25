Seyfarth Brings Litigator To Chicago Health Care Practice

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP said it is boosting the health care, life sciences and pharmaceuticals team in its Chicago office with an insurance fraud litigator formerly with Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. Kathy P. Josephson, who began at Seyfarth as a partner on Monday, will join the firm’s litigation department. She told Law360 on Tuesday that after 17 years at Katten, the time was right to make a change. Josephson said she was drawn to her new firm partly on the recommendation of Chuck Chejfec, who had worked with her at Katten before he joined Seyfarth in September. At Seyfarth, Josephson said they’ll...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS