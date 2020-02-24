Walmart To Shell Out $8.7M To End Decade-Old OT Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge gave his preliminary approval to an $8.7 million deal ending a nearly 10-year-old class action alleging Walmart violated state law by refusing to pay about 4,300 workers overtime when they worked more than eight hours per day. The deal would pay a little less than $3 million in fees and costs to class counsel Thierman Buck LLP and The Markham Law Firm, the class would split $5.64 million and the remainder would go to class representatives and the settlement administrator. U.S. District Judge James Mahan gave the deal the early OK on Friday, and it hit the...

