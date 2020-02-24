8th Circ. Vacates Jordanian Man's Guilty Plea Over Firearm

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit has vacated a Jordanian man's guilty plea for possessing a gun he used to kill a belligerent patron of the St. Louis gas station where he was working, saying Monday there was no evidence he knew he was an "unauthorized" immigrant, which is required under a recent Supreme Court decision. The three-judge panel ruled that Taleb Jawher's guilty plea was in plain error. Under the Supreme Court's decision in U.S. v. Rehaif, handed down last year, an unauthorized immigrant cannot be found guilty of firearm possession unless they were aware of their "unauthorized" status. But "the government is...

