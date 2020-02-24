NRA Can't Preview Ad Agency's Response To NY Subpoena

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- A New York state court has ruled that the National Rifle Association can't "pre-review" information sought in a subpoena directed to the gun lobby group's longtime advertising agency, Ackerman McQueen Inc., as part of a financial and regulatory probe by the New York Attorney General's Office. Justice Melissa Crane said Friday that the NRA had failed to convince her that the information requested from Ackerman McQueen fell within the protections of attorney-client privilege. Despite the decadeslong relationship between the ad agency and the gun group, Ackerman "never" took on the functions of an employee of the NRA, the judge said....

