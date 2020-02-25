Mass. High Court Takes Up Boston Drug Test Indemnity Case

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 1:41 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' high court is volunteering to hear the city of Boston's claims that a drug testing vendor used by its police department must cover the costs of lawsuits stemming from the system's false positives. The Supreme Judicial Court poached for its own docket the city's appeal of its loss in the indemnification case. The trial court held that Psychemedics was not responsible for the outcomes of the lawsuits because Boston never offered Psychemedics full control of the legal defense. Boston's appeal argued that the trial court made a mistake in requiring the city to have affirmatively demanded the vendor, Psychemedics Corporation,...

