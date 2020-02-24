9th Circ. Refuses To Block Calif. Pay-For-Delay Ban

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday rejected a bid from a group of generic pharmaceutical companies to block a new California law prohibiting most pay-for-delay settlements between generic and branded drugmakers. In a one-page order, the appeals court dismissed the Association for Accessible Medicines' request for a preliminary injunction pending appeal and noted that the "briefing schedule established previously remains in effect." Representatives for the state and the industry lobbying group did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the ruling. The ruling is a blow for the AAM as it seeks to invalidate a federal judge's order keeping the law in...

