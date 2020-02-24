3 Firms Guide $7.1B Intuit-Credit Karma Deal

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- The maker of software titles Turbotax and QuickBooks has agreed to buy personal finance technology company Credit Karma for roughly $7.1 billion in cash and stock, the companies said Monday, in a deal shaped by Latham, Skadden and Wilson Sonsini. The acquisition of Credit Karma by Intuit Inc. stands to create a monster in the area of personal finance technology, adding to Intuit’s portfolio a company with more than 100 million members across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., according to a statement. Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit, said in the press release that the transaction is in line with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS