Cosi Seeks Shift To Catering Business In New Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Fast-casual restaurant operator Cosi Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday in Delaware less than three years after emerging from an earlier bankruptcy case and with an eye toward reorganizing around its profitable catering business and scaling back its restaurant roster. In initial case documents, Vice President Vicki Baue said funding issues arose in early 2018 after the death of the principal of its largest shareholder, requiring Cosi to secure a new source of financing. Since emerging from a Massachusetts Chapter 11 case in May 2017, the company's restaurant operations have also faced the same negative trends impacting the entire casual...

