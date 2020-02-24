Recruiter Says Freshfields Can't Toss Suit Over Ex-Cleary Hire

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- A recruiting firm said Monday that its suit accusing Freshfields of refusing to pay millions in fees for help luring a partner from Cleary shouldn't be dismissed because New York law, rather than Massachusetts law, should determine if there was an enforceable contract between the parties. Boston Executive Search Associates Inc., or ESA, said in its opposition to Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP's dismissal bid in Massachusetts federal court that most of the substantial events from the dispute occurred in New York and so the firm can't get the suit tossed under Massachusetts law, which would give ESA less leeway. "Freshfields contends...

