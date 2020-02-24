Cooley, Paul Hastings Guide Cornerstone's $1.4B Saba Buy

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP and Paul Hastings LLP are guiding human resources businesses Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Saba Software Inc., respectively, in an agreement announced Monday for Cornerstone to buy Saba for $1.4 billion. In a press release, Cornerstone said the boards of directors of both companies have already approved the cash-and-stock transaction, valued at $1.395 billion. The companies said the deal would boost their ability to improve on existing products — like recruitment, training and employee performance tracking software — and to develop new ones. “The additional depth of expertise and capability from Saba is an ideal complement to Cornerstone,” Cornerstone CEO Adam...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS