Oversight Board Asks 1st Circ. To Protect PR Fiscal Reform

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- Puerto Rico's oversight board is urging the First Circuit to shoot down an appeal by two unions challenging several laws that cut back their previously negotiated benefits, accusing them of acting just like the island's creditors with their "others must absorb the hardship" approach. In a brief filed Monday, the federally appointed oversight board — acting on its own behalf and as a representative of Puerto Rico's elected government — said the four laws the unions are challenging are just one small part of the broad austerity and revenue-raising measures the commonwealth has put in place to address its fiscal crisis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS