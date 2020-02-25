US Trustee Asks For Ch. 11 Probe Into Owens-Illinois Spinoff

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 2:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office has asked a Delaware bankruptcy court to appoint an examiner to look into glassmaker Owens-Illinois' spinoff of Paddock Enterprises LLC just before Paddock's Chapter 11 filing and the asbestos liabilities it passed to the new company. In a filing Monday, U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said an examiner was needed to investigate Owens-Illinois Inc.’s decision to transfer assets from and asbestos liabilities to Paddock before putting the subsidiary into Chapter 11, and the exact extent of Paddock’s asbestos exposure. “The appointment of an objective and independent examiner early in this case can provide clarity on many of these...

