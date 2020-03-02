Legacy Contracts Complicate Libor Transition

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 2:18 PM EST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England have signaled that the next 12 months are critical for Libor transition to ensure that firms are prepared for Libor cessation by the end of 2021. At the beginning of this year, both bodies, in conjunction with the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates, outlined the priorities and milestones on the transition away from the troubled interest rate benchmark to a new risk free rate (such as the Sterling Overnight Index Average, or Sonia). While the more immediate priority is to cease the issuance of cash products linked to sterling Libor...

