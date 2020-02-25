Insurers Call For Reforms To Pension Freedoms Post-Brexit

Law360, London (February 25, 2020, 4:51 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government and regulators must use Brexit as an opportunity to introduce safeguards preventing retirement savers from accessing “cash today, poverty tomorrow,” British insurers said Tuesday, five years after controversial pension freedom reforms were introduced. The Association of British Insurers, a trade body representing the sector, called on the government to reform the U.K.’s pension freedoms in order to curtail the rate that savers are pocketing the cash in their nest eggs. The group, known as the ABI, said that regulators can use the flexibility provided by Brexit to adapt rules on financial advice to protect customers from receiving misleading...

