Investors Pour More Than $850M Into Singapore's Grab

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 11:19 AM EST) -- Singapore-based Grab Holdings Inc. has secured more than $850 million in funding from a group of Japanese investors that includes Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., the companies said Tuesday, with plans to develop affordable financial services and products in Southeast Asia. The investment round includes participation from Mitsubishi UFJ and Tokyo-based information technology services company TIS Inc., according to a statement, with the former providing up to $706 million and the latter contributing $150 million. Formed in 2012, Grab started as a ride-hailing service à la Uber, and the company has since expanded into areas including food delivery and financial services. ...

