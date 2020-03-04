Tesco Case Tests Future Of UK Securities Litigation

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 11:06 PM GMT) -- Securities litigation has grown in the U.K. over the past several years as the conditions for class action-style cases have gained momentum thanks to willing funders and risk-tolerant insurers — even as key legal questions remain to be tested. After years of setbacks, experts are awaiting a crucial decision that could spark the next wave of cases in the U.K. as major questions loom over just when and how investors can try to recoup damages for a drop in a company’s stock. Against this backdrop, Tesco PLC’s dispute with shareholders over profit misstatements that caused the grocery chain's stock to plunge...

