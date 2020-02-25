Trader Admits Shifting Energy Credits To His Own Company

Law360, Chicago (February 25, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- A former trader for a Chicago-based energy company told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that he steered some of the company's renewable energy credits to his own business so he could sell them on the open market at higher prices. Oluwaseyi Adeyemi, 40, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman to one of five wire fraud charges he faced over claims that he misrepresented aspects of his renewable energy credit sales so he could sell those credits at higher prices on his own and keep the difference in profits. Adeyemi made more than $233,000 from the scheme, which he...

