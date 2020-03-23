High Court Says States Are Immune From Copyright Suits

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that state governments cannot be sued for copyright infringement, rejecting a case filed against North Carolina over footage of a famous pirate shipwreck. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struck down a 1990 statute that aimed to empower copyright owners to sue states. (AP) By a unanimous vote, the justices ruled that North Carolina was shielded by state sovereign immunity from a lawsuit filed by Frederick Allen, a filmmaker who sued the state for using his footage of the wreck of Queen Anne’s Revenge — the flagship of the infamous pirate Blackbeard. The ruling struck...

