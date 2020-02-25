Bryan Cave Guides Avignon Capital's $76M Office Sale To RFR

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- Bryan Cave represented Avignon Capital in connection with its sale announced Tuesday of an office building in Berlin to real estate firm RFR Holding for more than €70 million ($76.1 million). The deal is for Umspannwerk Kreuzberg, which has 11,500 square meters (123,785 square feet) and was built in 1926. The building is in Berlin’s Kreuzberg neighborhood, which Avignon Capital on Tuesday described as a “hipster neighborhood.” “We are pleased to have completed the sale of Umspannwerk Kreuzberg following the conclusion of the five-year business plan,” Avignon Capital CEO Patrick Flaton said in a statement Tuesday. “Avignon recognized the upside potential...

