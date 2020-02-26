Tips To Avoid US Tax Surprises From Foreign Trusts

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- Foreigners relocating to the U.S. should understand the complex U.S. tax reporting requirements and potential penalties associated with foreign trusts. Wealthy foreigners continue to move to the U.S. — 10,000 millionaires migrated during 2018 alone.[1] Many of them have created or are beneficiaries of foreign trusts, often used to protect their worldwide assets. The laws for reporting and paying taxes on foreign trusts are more complicated than those for domestic trusts, and the Internal Revenue Service imposes hefty penalties for noncompliance when foreign trusts are not reported correctly. With tax laws having changed so recently, it is more important than ever...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS