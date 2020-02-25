Ex-Freshfields Atty Fights Fine From Sex Misconduct Case

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- A former Freshfields partner in London is fighting a six-figure penalty imposed last year over his sexual encounters with an intoxicated junior attorney, his lawyer confirmed Tuesday. Ryan Beckwith, a restructuring specialist, was charged by U.K. legal regulators for two drunken incidents with the junior attorney, who alleged that he took advantage of her condition. After a nine-day trial, a disciplinary panel found last fall that Beckwith “knew or ought to have known” the junior attorney's judgment was impaired by alcohol and concluded that he violated ethical principles related to upholding trust in the profession and acting with integrity. While Beckwith...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS