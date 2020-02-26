Iceland Told To Pay Banker Over Fraud Conviction Doubts

Law360, London (February 26, 2020, 8:22 PM GMT) -- A European court has ordered Iceland to pay a former banking executive compensation after finding that one of the country’s top judges could have been biased during a fraud trial because he lost a “significant” amount of money when the lender collapsed. The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that a judge on Iceland’s Supreme Court affected the partiality of criminal proceedings against Landsbanki's former chief executive, who was convicted of market manipulation after the last financial crisis. Judge Viðar Már Matthíasson did not show any hostility toward the former banker, Sigríður Elín Sigfúsdóttir, but his participation in her case...

