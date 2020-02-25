ITC Scraps Duties On Steel Imports From 3 Countries

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Tuesday it has concluded that structural steel imports from Canada, China and Mexico are not hurting U.S. producers, effectively axing countermeasure duties up to 206.49% that Commerce teed up last month. The commission's determination puts an end to a government probe stemming from a petition in February 2019 by U.S. trade association American Institute of Steel Construction. The group alleged that an influx of steel products from these countries was harming U.S. steel companies by causing them to lower their prices, resulting in lost revenue and sales. The commission had preliminarily determined in March 2019...

