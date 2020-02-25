Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Partial Ax Of Horizon Arthritis Drug IP

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- A divided Federal Circuit on Tuesday declined to revisit a ruling that struck down parts of Horizon’s patents for its arthritis drug Pennsaid, drawing a dissent from four judges arguing that uncertainty about the invention’s advantages does not render claims indefinite. By a vote of 8 to 4, the appeals court rejected Horizon’s petition for rehearing en banc of a split panel ruling in October that affirmed a New Jersey federal court’s decision that several claims in Horizon’s patents for Pennsaid were invalid for being indefinite. U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman dissented from the panel’s decision at the time, saying the...

