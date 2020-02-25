Buffalo Debt Collector Settles Scam Suit, Could Pay $1.7M

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Buffalo, New York, debt collector will pay $30,000 now and possibly as much as $1.7 million after allegedly using a slew of deceptions to trick and bully debtors into paying him more than they actually owed, New York state's attorney general announced Tuesday. Under the terms of a settlement negotiated by the New York Attorney General's Office and the Federal Trade Commission, Robert Heidenreich, who was known to his victims as "Bobby Rich," was also banned from the debt collection industry for his alleged misdeeds, which include posing as lawyers, process servers and law enforcement to make threats of arrest...

