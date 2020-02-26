Rural Utilities Latest To Sue 3M Over Chemical Cleanup

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- A group that represents more than 31,000 rural utility systems is the latest to sue 3M, DuPont, Chemours and others over costs to cleanup “forever” chemicals contained in the companies’ firefighting foam products from local groundwater. The National Rural Water Association and city of Millington, Tennessee, sued DuPont de Nemours Inc., The Chemours Co., 3M Co. and others in D.C. federal court Tuesday, saying the burden to test for a group of chemicals used widely for decades that are now believed to have potential cancer links should not fall on American taxpayers. The NRWA said in a statement that the lawsuit...

