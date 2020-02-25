Gunderson Dettmer Steers As Tech Startup Brings In $60M

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- Gunderson Dettmer-steered technology platform HeadSpin said Tuesday it raised $60 million from investors including Dell Technologies' venture arm and ICONIQ Capital at a $1.16 billion valuation. The Series C round brings California-based HeadSpin's total funding to $117 million, the announcement said. In addition to Dell Technologies Capital and ICONIQ, HeadSpin said it also pulled in support from institutional investors like Tiger Global Management and a host of angel investors, which are individuals who provide early-stage funding for startups. HeadSpin markets a unified platform for companies to develop, test and monitor user experiences, which can vary by network, device and location, among...

