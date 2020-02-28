Ex-FTC Commissioner Takes Expertise To Brunswick Group

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Brunswick Group has swayed an antitrust attorney with decades of experience as a member of the Federal Trade Commission and Ireland’s competition authority to dive into the world of strategic advising. Terry Calvani is slated to start with the strategic advisement firm in March at the company’s Washington, D.C., office, and he told Law360 on Friday that he’s excited to be diving into antitrust advising at a time when the public is finally taking notice of the previously niche practice area. Things are changing in the antitrust arena, and companies are beginning to think about competition law before they get...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS