Boy Scouts Victims Fear Delay Tactics Are Driving Ch. 11

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- The Boy Scouts of America's recent decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the face of thousands of revived sexual abuse claims will hinder victims from receiving full and just compensation and subject them to years of further delays, the accusers' attorneys said. The national youth organization's Feb. 18 bankruptcy filing in Delaware states that it is liable for $150 million in sexual abuse settlements and faces about 275 pending abuse suits as well as more than 1,000 additional abuse claims against nondebtor local scouting councils and related organizations that are in various stages of review. The BSA aims to...

