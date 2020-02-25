CBO Finds House Bill To Fine ISPs Could Lower Deficit

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Congressional Budget Office estimates that the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency’s top legislative priority could help lower the nation’s deficit slightly by letting CISA fine internet service providers if they refuse to disclose the identity of critical infrastructure owners. CISA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is seeking passage of a House bill that would grant it the authority to issue administrative subpoenas to ISPs when the agency is trying to track down cyberthreats against owners of infrastructure such as power generation and transmission facilities, the CBO said in a Monday cost estimate. Current law allows...

