Attys Can Now Check Immigration Court Case Info Online

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's immigration review office announced Tuesday that attorneys can now go online to check scheduled hearing dates and immigration court decisions instead of having to call an 800 number. The rollout comes at a time when immigration courts are buried in millions of backlogged cases and are under pressure from the DOJ to pick up the pace with immigration proceedings. The Executive Office for Immigration Review said immigration court and Board of Immigration Appeals decisions, case statuses and court contact information will be available online. "The automated case information application allows users to receive the most recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS