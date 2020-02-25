Fresenius Loses ‘Unduly Speculative’ Generic Drug Row

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday tossed Fresenius Kabi’s antitrust suit against Par Pharmaceuticals, which alleged that the drug ingredient maker blocked it from marketing a generic version of an antidiuretic drug. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton refused to grant Fresenius a quick win and instead ordered summary judgment in Par’s favor against the lawsuit. Judge Wigenton called Fresenius Kabi's suit "unduly speculative and procedurally burdensome." Fresenius had claimed that Par cut off generic drugmakers from the drug master files of active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturers required to produce generic versions, but the judge faulted the plaintiff for not challenging...

