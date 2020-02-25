Revlon Hit With Suit Over Asbestos In Talc Products

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- Revlon was hit Tuesday with a suit in New York state court brought by a husband and wife alleging that she developed mesothelioma from asbestos in its talc products and that she was exposed to asbestos through her father's employment with the company. Maryland residents Laura and Edward McDaniel said that she was exposed to asbestos while her father worked for Revlon in New York. Specifically, he bought her Jean Nate talcum powder products and other Revlon talc products, which she used. According to the suit, McDaniel was diagnosed with mesothelioma in January. The suit also names chemicals distributor Whittaker Clark...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS