Greenbaum Rowe Nabs 9 McElroy Deutsch Health Care Attys

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- New Jersey firm Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP has launched a health care practice group with nine former McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP attorneys, boasting services ranging from regulatory expertise to litigation in one of the Garden State's busiest industries, the firm said Tuesday. The additions represent the five-office, 106-year-old firm's careful and selective approach to strategic growth, co-managing partner W. Raymond Felton told Law360. The new practice group will serve an industry that represents a significant portion of New Jersey's economy and one that's "evolving, growing and changing," he said. "Everyone needs health care," Felton told Law360....

