Feed Supplier Chases Insurer For £2.6M Trade Credit Claim

Law360, London (February 26, 2020, 7:31 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s leading chicken feed supplier is suing a French trade credit insurer for £2.6 million ($3.4 million) for allegedly failing to pay out on a policy after one of the agricultural company's customers went bust. The supplier, 2 Agriculture Ltd., claimed in newly public High Court documents that Compagnie Francaise D'Assurance Pour Le Commerce Exterieur SA has so far failed to honor a 2018 contract providing it with coverage for customer debts if they are unpaid because of a triggering event such as a customer's insolvency. The company’s complaint, filed on Feb.7, argues that it is owed the indemnity after...

